A rendering of the A/V Radio station along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

A/V Radio – an independent, off-the-grid radio station, is set to open April 1 on the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail.

Managed and curated by Ree de la Vega and produced by Dash.Studio, the station is scheduled to broadcast globally through June 30 as part of this year’s Art on the Beltline. The pop-up station will be located at 830 Willoughby Way NE.

Shows will air via audio and livestream Friday through Sunday and re-stream the rest of the week. Audiences can listen and watch video on the avradio.live website, by downloading the free avradio.live app, or in person via speakers on the Beltline.

According to a press release, the station will be hosted by Atlanta’s top professional DJs, along with national and international guests. Featured music genres will include Latin, House, Disco, New Wave (80’s), Goth, Afrobeat, Jersey Club, Techno, Funk, Underground Club and Vogue Ballroom.

“We’re seeking to leverage a global network to give voice to emerging artists through A/V Radio,” de la Vega said. “And we’re committed to creating an inclusive space for communities and individuals to connect. The amplification of diverse voices is the definition of empowerment and understanding.”

A shipping container, custom designed and fabricated by Arc Design, will be the home of A/V Radio. Converted to a portable DJ booth with state-of-the-art sound and streaming equipment by engineer Michael Boot, in-person visitors won’t be be able to miss the station’s lit up “electric plum” exterior.

Courtney Hammond, Creative Director at Dash.Studio says, “With A/V, Ree’s vision for independent radio fills an obvious niche in ATL, opting the public to engage with Atlanta’s legendary musical talent. The tech at A/V also provides an international reach (with the app) to access diverse genres, skirting all physical and conceptual boundaries.”

A/V Radio is sponsored by the Atlanta Beltline, Dashboard, and Dash.Studio.