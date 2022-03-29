Inman Park Festival Parade (File)

Put a little zing in your spring by checking out these festivals and special events happening in April.

Spring Festival on Ponce

The spring version of the festival will be held April 2-3 in Olmsted Linear Park along Ponce de Leon Avenue. More than 125 artisans, kids’ zone, food and more. Details: festivalonponce.com.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Piedmont Park will be buzzing once again on April 8-10 with arts and crafts, live music, food, rides, Mimosa 5K and more. See the full lineup at dogwood.org.

Illumine 2022

Oakland Cemetery comes alive again April 21 – May 1 with Illumine, its annual after-dark arts spring event. Wander through all-new displays set against the inspiring backdrop of Atlanta’s skyline. Get tickets at oaklandcemetery.com.

Inman Park Festival

The 48th annual festival will be held April 23-24 with the parade on Edgewood Avenue kicking off at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arts and crafts, music and food, and tour of homes (begins April 22). More information at inmanparkfestival.org.

Shaky Knees Festival

The music festival returns to Central Park April 29 – May 1 with Nine Inch Nails, Green Day, and My Morning Jackets, Billy Idol CHVRCHES, Death Cab for Cutie and many more. Tickets at shakykneesfestival.com.

Sweetwater 420 Festival

The annual music and beer festival returns to Downtown’s Centennial Olympic Park on April 29-May 1. Lineup includes The String Cheese Incident, Gary Clark Jr., Trey Anastasio Band, Umphrey’s McGee, and many more. Tickets: sweetwater420fest.com.



Imagine Picasso

The immersive art exhibition continues through June 19 at Pullman Yards, featuring more than 200 works from the iconic painter using 90 projectors that puts visitors inside and up close to the art. Get tickets at imaginepicassoexhibit.com/atlanta.