The newly opened King of Pops Bar on Decatur Street will host a weekly pop-up with Bar Racho.

The grand opening of the King of Pops Bar at its Worldwide HQ, 552 Decatur St. SE, is Friday, April 1, and it’s also the kickoff of Bar Racho‘s weekly food pop up, which will held every Thursday and Friday from 5-10 p.m. ⁣offering craft cocktails, tacos, and popsicles.

Chef Enzo Coccia of La Notizia, the first-ever Michelin-rated pizzeria in the world, will be stopping by Varuni Napoli, 1540 Monroe Dr., on April 1 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. to put his spin on the restaurant’s favorites along with preparing his own pizza. Coccia recently appeared on Stanley Tucci’s “Searching for Italy” series on CNN. More details at varuni.us.

Dugan’s, a fixture on Ponce de Leon Avenue for 37 years, has announced it will move to the redeveloping Northlake Mall later this year. According to Eater Atlanta, the popular sports bar known for its wings, will occupy a large space toward the front entrance of the mall on Briarcliff Road. The Dugan’s site in Poncey-Highland, located next door to Hotel Clermont, may become a Chick-fil-a.

Food-focused hotel Epicurean Atlanta has announced the Alex Amato as the new General Manager. The seasoned hotelier most recently worked as food and beverage director at Loews Atlanta.

Chef Paul Martin

Paul Martin is the new executive chef at The Southern Gentleman in Buckhead. Martin, previously with Ray’s at Killer Creek, is adding bold flavors, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and Southern-inspired plates for dinner, brunch, and dessert.

Delbar, the Middle Eastern restaurant in Inman Park, has launched weekend brunch service every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes Middle Eastern brunch fare and Turkish-style breakfast platters to share, plus house-baked sweets and savory treats, brunch cocktails and coffee service. Delbar will open a second location in Buckhead soon. See the menu at delbaratl.com.

Recess has reopened at Krog Street Market in Inman Park for lunch and early dinner (noon to 7 p.m.) with a refreshed menu of bowls and salads. A second location is planned for Buckhead this summer. More details at eatrecess.com.

Mark your calendars for the annual fundraising event Dining Out for Life, which returns April 27 to support Open Hand Atlanta. Atlantans are encouraged to dine-in at one of the more than 50 participating restaurants or enjoy take-out, curbside pick-up, or delivery. Since 1993, Atlanta-area restaurants have joined together in raising over $3 million in support of Open Hand’s mission to provide community members with healthy meals and nutrition education. This year’s restaurants include Atlanta favorites such as Guac y Margy’s, The General Muir, Local Three, Max Lager’s, Agave and more. A full list of participating restaurant partners can be found at diningoutforoh.org.