Amy Grant and Peter Noone were added to the concert season at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, joining Kevin Nealon as late additions to the headlining acts.

Grant, a contemporary Christian music artist, will perform at 8 p.m. on May 26, the city announced in a release. Amy Grant will perform at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center on May 26. (Scott Catron)

Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone take to the stage on June 2, and comedian Kevin Nealon performs a day later.

Grant was the first contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the pop charts and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards. Her career spans more than 30 years as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker.

She lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, country superstar Vince Gill. Grant’s philanthropy includes her own organization, The Helping Hands Foundation.

Noone, lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits, has starred on stage, screen and record. His more than 60 million records sold include the Top 40 hits, “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “There’s a Kind of Hush,” and “I’m Into Something Good.”

Nealon, an Emmy and Screen Actors Guild award-nominated actor, comedian and author, spent nine years as a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” and has portrayed roles in the Showtime series “Weeds” and the CBS-TV comedy series “Man with a Plan.” He produces and hosts the digital series “Hiking with Kevin.”

For tickets visit citysprings.com or call 770-206-2022. For groups of 10 or more, email boxoffice@createcitysprings.com.