Brookhaven will host another public meeting regarding safety improvements along Dresden Drive.

The open house will take place April 14 from 7-8:30 p.m at Brookhaven City Hall at 4362 Peachtree Road, according to a press release. The meeting will take place on the third floor in the Council Chambers.

The Dresden Drive Intersection Improvement Study aims to identify operational and safety advancements at different intersections along Dresden Drive. While the study initially focused on intersections at Apple Valley Road, Ellijay Road, Caldwell Road, and Clairmont Road, feedback from the public caused the consultant team to expand the scope of the project earlier this year.

At the meeting, the project team will present new draft recommendations based on newly collected data. The recommendations include intersection improvements and traffic calming measures such as turn and access restrictions.

More information about the study can be found on the city’s website.