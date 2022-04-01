Volunteers sort food for distribution. (Courtesy Hands on Atlanta)

Hands On Atlanta will host over 1,000 volunteer projects with 50 nonprofit partners throughout April in celebration of Georgia Volunteer Month.

The Hands On Atlanta “Spring for Service” campaign, in conjunction with Global Volunteer Month, will engage thousands of volunteers to distribute meals, beautify parks, support students and more.

Marquee days of service include Good Deeds Day on April 3, National Volunteer Week from April 17-23, Earth Day on April 22, and Global Youth Service Day from April 29-May 1, among other large scale volunteer projects and events.

Throughout the pandemic, Hands On Atlanta volunteers have served almost 60,000 hours and helped distribute 15 million meals to metro Atlanta families. In addition, this past school year, 2,000 students were supported by volunteers and 40 AmeriCorps members, who served close to 50,000 hours inside Title 1 public schools.

To continue to provide essential services like this, Hands On Atlanta is also hosting a peer-to-peer fundraiser with a goal of raising $130,000.

“Last year, we filled more than 20,000 volunteer shifts for our nonprofit partners, but over 40,000 volunteer shifts went unfilled. Each unfilled shift equates to fewer children and families supported and critical needs going unmet,” said Jay Cranman, President and CEO of Hands On Atlanta. “In addition, nonprofits have scrambled to meet the pressing needs of our community, despite remaining largely underfunded and understaffed. Hitting our fundraising goal will help us mobilize a volunteer workforce that powers Atlanta’s nonprofit sector.”

Hands On Atlanta’s Spring for Service will take place from Friday, April 1 through Saturday, April 30. Sign up to volunteer, read inspirational volunteer stories, start or donate to a fundraiser at www.handsonatlanta.org/spring.