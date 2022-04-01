Joshua Fleetwood

Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the March 17 murder of Lakevia Jackson, who was shot to death after fighting with a man over a bowling ball. Homicide investigators were able to identify Joshua Fleetwood, 25, as a suspect in the case. He’s been charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to police, Jackson was attending a friend’s birthday part at the Metro Fun Center on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta when she became involved in a dispute with Fleetwood over a bowling ball. When Jackson was leaving the party, she was shot to death in the parking lot. Jackson, 31, is the mother of a 14-year-old son with rapper Young Thug.

The City of Atlanta announced has reached an agreement to expedite the relocation of residents from the condemned Forest Cove Apartments complex in southeast Atlanta. A spokesman for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the city and property management company Millennia are restarting the move-out process in an effort to relocate the residents by July 15. The demolition and redevelopment of the apartment complex will also force the temporary closure of Thomasville Heights Elementary School due to a lack of students.

Bank of America Plaza

CBRE has announced the sale of the city’s tallest building, the 55-story Bank of America Plaza in Midtown, to Boca Raton-based CP Group. The building, most recently owned by San Francisco-based Shorenstein, recenlty underwent more than $20 million in improvements including the addition of a 1.2-acre park fronting Peachtree Street.