You can wash down these pork & chive rose potstickers with some ‘White Paw” seltzer or any of the 17 beers on tap at Pontoon Brewing for the AHS fundraiser on Saturday

This Saturday, April 2, from 1-5 p.m, foodie influencer Kevin Tyrl (aka @foodie_anonymous) is turning his passion for rescue dogs (and cats) into action by partnering with Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs to celebrate the third birthday of his rescue dog, Dixie, and to raise money for the Atlanta Humane Society.

If you love dogs and/or beer, this is the event for you. There will be lots of perks for supporting the cause including a free beer for each $7 you donate to the AHS, 15% off all Pontoon purchases if you bring your dog, and a $20 gift card for the winner of the dog costume contest.

Kevin invited some pop-up chefs including @soupbelly_atl serving delicious pork and chive rose potstickers and spicy Szechuan noodles, @thecereallab serving gourmet ice cream + cereal treats and @4leggedfoodie serving the dogs some healthy and yummy dog treats. Pontoon will have their ‘White Paw’ Seltzer and 17 beers on tap to wash it all down. A portion of all proceeds from the chefs and the brewery will go to AHS.

As regular volunteer at the Atlanta Humane Society, the largest no-kill shelter in Atlanta, Kevin has seen firsthand the unprecedented strain on the organization and the animals it takes care of during and after the pandemic. Not only have there been fewer volunteers and decreased donations, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of animals who have been abandoned. This is the third fundraiser Kevin has spearheaded, with the first one raising $900 and the second over $1500. The hope is that Saturday’s event will exceed $2000 in money donated to the AHS.