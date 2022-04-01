You can wash down these cheeseburger potstickers with some ‘White Paw” seltzer or any of the 17 beers on tap at Pontoon Brewing for an Atlanta Human Society fundraiser on Saturday.



Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change (especially with this weekend’s predicted winter weather). Want the content in your inbox? Subscribe to the newsletter or follow along on Instagram.

Got a tip for someone who should be included? See a mistake? Send an email to a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com.

FRIDAY 4/1/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mothers.best will be serving up Ukrainian comfort food from his childhood with proceeds going to World Central Kitchen 3PM-sold out

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | TBC 4PM – 9PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @lupes.eatery (Mexican) 4PM – 9PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 AM – 9AM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 4PM – 9PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 6PM – 9PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2PM – 7PM

📍 @fullcommissionatl (Grant Park) | @tko_thekorean1 (Korean/Asian) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 10:00AM – 2PM

📍 @chop_shop_atl (Edgewood) | @chingana.atl (Peruvian) with limited sandwich menu + meal kit pickups 1PM – 5PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM – 6PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:00 PM –

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @chefdisa (comfort food) 4PM 9PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 5PM –

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas)

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | Grandma Maboul Food Factory (comfort food) 1PM – 4PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @raulsfoodtruck (Latin)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @islandchefcafe (Bahamian)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) 4PM – 10PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ)

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 5PM –

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @made_with_love_soul_food (soul food) 5PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @losriosmexican (Mexican) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @legends_spirits (Cumming) | BBQ_HAVEN (BBQ) 5PM – 10PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) 5PM – 10PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 5PM – 9PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 2PM – 9PM

📍 @ironmongerbrewing (Marietta) | Gastro Dog (hot dogs)

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @the_breaded_pig (comfort food) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @snobizofpowdersprings (desserts) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @choatebbq (BBQ)

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican) 4PM – 8PM

SOUTH

📍 @cityofforestparkga has food truck Friday | @candyworlddrinksntreats (desserts) & @paigespastriesatl (pastries) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @unbelieveganatl (vegan) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @bluenomadgrill (Asian) & @mrsnomadsweets (desserts) 3PM – 9PM

SATURDAY 4/2/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 1PM – 5PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @adobo.atl (Filipino-American) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @baolicious.atl (steamed buns) 1PM – sold out

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mothers.best will be serving up Ukrainian comfort food from his childhood with proceeds going to World Central Kitchen 12PM – 9PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @gorditasatl (Mexican) 1PM – sold out

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @thatzfatswingzthingz (comfort food) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @dba.bbq (BBQ) 3PM – 11PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | Pizza 360 3PM

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 AM – 9AM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9AM-2PM & @atljerkking (jerk chicken) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12PM – 4PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 5PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @estrellitafilipino (Grant Park) | @threelolasbakeshop (Filipino bakery) 11AM –

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10AM – 1PM

📍 @chop_shop_atl (Edgewood) | @chingana.atl (Peruvian) with limited sandwich menu + meal kit pickups 1PM – 5PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) & @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 12:00-4 11AM – 4PM

📍 @morningsidefarmersmarket (Morningside) | @chicoooatl (Mesoamerican) 8AM – 11:30 AM

📍 @orpheusbrewing (Morningside-Lenox Park) | @thewafelwagen (Belgian waffles) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @poncecitymarket (O4W) | @harlemgirltreats (pastries) 11AM – 4PM

📍 @skateescape (Mid Town) | @chouxmakeratl (bakery) 10AM – sold out

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM – 9PM & @moroccanfoodatl (Moroccan)

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM – 6PM

📍 Spring Festival on Ponce (Olmstead Linear Park) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 10AM – 5PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @kamayan_atl (BuHi) has Filipino turo-turo 1PM – 17:00

📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:00 PM –

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) & @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 5PM –

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) is having an Atlanta Human Society fund raiser with discounts and prizes hosted by @foodie_anonymous with @soupbelly_atl (dumplings), @4leggedfoodie (dog food) & @thecereallab (desserts) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches)

📍 @tancha.doraville (Doraville) | @transbakehaus (bakery) 2PM – 5PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @fivefingerphilly (cheese steaks)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @6packsubs (Vietnamese street food)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @stixandbuns (BBQ) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 6PM – 9PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @strangetacobar (tacos) 2PM – 8PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @choatebbq (BBQ) 1PM – 8:30 PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @whatevertheocakesion (desserts) 9AM – 5PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @bigpapiscuban1 (Cuban) & @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) 1PM – 10PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) & @drazticaztec (Mexican fusion) 1PM – 10PM

📍 @legends_spirits (Cumming) | @blackmarketbarbecuega (BBQ) 1PM – 10PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @leestreettacos (tacos) 2PM – 8PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @baltimorecrabcakeco (seafood) 2PM – 9PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | R&B Soul Food (soul food) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @snobizofpowdersprings (desserts) & @plantbasedsnob (vegan) 12PM – 5PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers)

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @kalura_pizza (pizza) 4PM – 8:30 PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @mommiesempanadas (empanadas) & Papa’s Hotdogs & Brats (comfort food) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @peachtreecitymarket (Peachtree City) | @melumpialongtime (Filipino) 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

SUNDAY 4/3/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mothers.best will be serving up Ukrainian comfort food from his childhood with proceeds going to World Central Kitchen 12PM – sold out

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 12PM – 9AM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 12PM – 6PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9AM – 2PM & @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 12PM – 5:30 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @chop_shop_atl (Edgewood) | @chingana.atl (Peruvian) with limited sandwich menu + meal kit pickups 1PM – 5PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1PM – sold out

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5PM – 10PM

📍 @communityfarmersmarkets (Grant Park) | @chicoooatl (Mesoamerican) 9AM – 1PM

📍 @kinship_atl (Virginia Highland) | @threelolasbakeshop (Filipino sweets)

📍 Spring Festival on Ponce (Olmstead Linear Park) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 11AM – 5PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @kamayan_atl (BuHi) has Filipino turo-turo 1PM – 17:00

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @nobunintendedatl (pita burgers) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @bearpizzeria (vegan pizza) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @humocuisine (pizza) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | Grandma Maboul Food Factory (comfort food)

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) 12:30 PM – 8PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @drazticaztec (Mexican fusion) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @legends_spirits (Cumming) | @stixandbuns (BBQ) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) 12:15 PM – 7PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) 1PM – 8PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans)

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 1PM – 6PM

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @bigpoppascuban (cuban) 1PM – 7PM