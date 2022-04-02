After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brookhaven will hold a series of Easter egg hunts throughout its parks in April.

The city cancelled its Easter egg hunts in 2020 and delivered eggs to households in lieu of public hunts in 2021. This year, the city plans to hold three events: the Eggstraordinary Easter Egg Hunt, the Dog Gone Easter Egg Hunt, and the Easter Egg Scramble.

The Easter Egg Scramble at Blackburn Park in 2019.

The Eggstraordinary Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Lynwood Park at 3360 Osborne Road on April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. According to the press release, this is a new event that will provide special considerations for visually and hearing-impaired kids, as well as those in wheelchairs or kids who are sensory-sensitive. There will be beeping eggs to search for, magnetic eggs with special wands to help find them, and a bean bag hunt. The event will take place on the basketball courts at Lynwood Park.

The Dog Gone Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Blackburn Park Softball Fields at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road at 2 p.m. At this event, residents and their pets can search for special Easter eggs filled with pet treats. Pet owners are encouraged to keep their dogs on a leash throughout the event.

Dogs at the 2019 “Dog Gone Easter Egg Hunt” event.

The city’s annual Easter Egg Scramble will take place at Blackburn Park at 10 a.m. This event is open to children of all ages, and will feature food trucks offering breakfast for residents. Egg hunters will be split into groups by age, and participants should bring their own baskets.

All events are free, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand to pose for pictures.