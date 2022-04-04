Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside an apartment building in Midtown this morning.

According to reports, officers responding to a report of gun shots found a man dead outside the The Dagny apartments at Juniper and 7th streets around 2:45 a.m. on Monday morning. Investigators told Channel 2 news that believe it was a targeting shooting.

The victim’s name and if he lived in the building have not been released by police.

Homicide investigators are also on the case of a deadly shooting in Buckhead that occurred on Sunday morning, April 3, around 2:40 am. Officers responded to 3184 Roswell Road NW and discovered a deceased adult male with a gunshot wound. No other details have been released.



The victim was found in a parking lot near a strip of bars and nightclubs that have been the scene of previous shootings in the past.



