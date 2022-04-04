Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside an apartment building in Midtown this morning.

According to reports, officers responding to a report of gun shots found a man dead outside the The Dagny apartments at Juniper and 7th streets around 2:45 a.m. on Monday morning. Investigators told Channel 2 news that believe it was a targeting shooting.

The victim’s name and if he lived in the building have not been released by police.

Homicide investigators are also on the case of a deadly shooting in Buckhead that occurred on Sunday morning, April 3, around 2:40 am. Officers responded to 3184 Roswell Road NW and discovered a deceased adult male with a gunshot wound. No other details have been released.

The victim was found in a parking lot near a strip of bars and nightclubs that have been the scene of previous shootings in the past.

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.