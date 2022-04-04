A fleet of six new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans will make up the new ‘Buc’ shuttle service set to launch April 19. The app-based, on-demand transportation services promises to get riders around Buckhead’s core residential, business and shopping areas for $3 or less. (Special)

An Uber-style version of Buckhead’s shuttle service is set to launch April 19 after being delayed for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The updated version of the “Buc” is an app-based, on-demand transportation service that promises to get MARTA commuters, residents, shoppers and tourists to key destinations throughout the upscale district quickly and for three bucks or less. It will include six free-roaming Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans and replaces the existing, fixed-route Buc service.

The app is not yet completed but those interested can enroll for Buc service alerts by clicking here.

The Buc is managed by Livable Buckhead and funded by the Buckhead CID. It will be operated by Via, a global transit firm based in New York City.

Rides to and from the Buckhead and Lenox MARTA stations will be free. All other rides within the service zone will be $3 each way. The Buc will operate weekdays during morning and evening commute hours and lunchtime hours.

A map of the planned service zone for the new Buc shuttle service that includes Lenox to the north and Buckhead Village to the south. (Special)

The Buc service was started in 2003 with federal funding to provide “last-mile connectivity” for MARTA commuters to get to their jobs. The CID at one time considered eliminating the service. A study determined it should be updated to serve all kinds of riders using an app-based model similar to Uber and Lyft.