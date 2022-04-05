The city of Brookhaven will host a community yard sale event on April 23.

This year’s yard sale will be held in the Briarwood Park parking lot at 2235 Briarwood Way from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is put on by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Residents can sign up online for a table to sell their goods. According to the sign up form, residents usually sell furniture, toys, china, books, electronics, household goods, and more.

This year’s event will also have some COVID-19 protocols in place. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the parking lot, and the city will provide masks and gloves, although residents are also encouraged to bring their own.

According to the registration form, the registration fee is $20. Registration is open until April 20.