Trail work on Winters Chapel in Dunwoody.

Work has begun on a new shared-use path on Winters Chapel Road in the city of Dunwoody.

The first section of the path has been poured while the city continues to work on utility relocation along other sections of the path, according to a city press release.

Construction of the path will be divided into two phases, with Phase One including a 12-foot-wide path along the west side of Winters Chapel Road between Dunwoody Club Drive and Charmant Place. Phase Two continues on from Charmant Place to Peeler Road.

“Normally we wouldn’t begin construction until most of the utility relocation work is completed,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith in the press release. “But our contractor saw an opportunity to begin working on sections of the path, which will save some time on the schedule for this much-anticipated project.”

Along with the 12-foot path, Phase One of the project also includes adding a crosswalk and pedestrian refuge at Congregation Beth Shalom, realigning the end of Dunwoody Club Drive to intersect Winters Chapel Road at more of a right angle, a sidewalk on the south side of Dunwoody Club Drive, adding a stormwater collection system, and raising the elevation of the roadway to address poor drainage.

Phase One is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023, according to the press release. Residents can learn more about the project on the city’s website.