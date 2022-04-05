A rendering of the hospitality living building (foreground) and 619 Ponce at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Glen Iris Drive.

Three new buildings at Ponce City Market in Old Fourth Ward will add 700,000 square feet of apartments, offices, and retail space.

If you’ve been on the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail or traveling along North Avenue, you might have noticed the crane rising over the existing parking deck structure at PCM. That’s Signal House – a 21-story, 163-unit apartment building for active adults 55+ with 3,300 square feet of retail on BeltLine.

Signal House will have a health and wellness focus with “digitally integrated and socially supportive living experience for a non-digitally native demographic,” according to a press release from developer Jamestown. The apartments will range in size from one- to three-bedrooms and balconies overlooking the BeltLine.

A rendering of Signal House on the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail at North Avenue.

Construction fencing is already up at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Glen Iris Drive to begin work on two additional buildings: an office building called 619 Ponce and a “hospitality living building.”

619 Ponce will be a four-story loft office building that includes 90,000 square feet of office space and 23,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. The building will be constructed with environmentally-friendly cross laminated timber.

The 21-story, flexible-stay, “hospitality living building” will include 405 units with flexible leasing options – from nightly to one-year and everything in between. The building will offer fully furnished units, along with 12,000 square feet of retail space.

“The line between Airbnb and hotels, short-term and long-term rentals, is blurring,” said Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown. “The majority of people under 30 default to Airbnb and short-term stay rentals rather than hotels. People want the flexibility of short-term rentals with the service of a hotel. This concept caters to the global nomad and brings those two elements together inside the hyper-amenitized community that is Ponce City Market.”

A closer look at 619 Ponce.

A courtyard common area between 619 Ponce and the hospitality living building will provide connectivity between the historic Ponce building, the new spaces on Glen Iris and the Beltline. Features will include onsite bike and scooter parking, additional bike lanes, designated rideshare drop-off sites, electric bike and car share programs, and electric car charging stations.

Signal House is projected to open by the end of 2023. 619 Ponce and the hospitality living building are expected to open in 2024.