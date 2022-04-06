Herbie Hancock

Jazz greats Herbie Hancock and George Benson will perform at the 45th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival in Piedmont Park over Memorial Day weekend.

The three-day event will feature a mix of world-renowned and emerging jazz artists performing in the park. Here’s the full line-up:

Saturday, May 28

1:00 pm – Kebbi Williams and The Wolfpack

3:00 pm – T.C. Carson

5:00 pm – Tia Fuller’s Intersections

7:00 pm – Masego

9:00 pm – Herbie Hancock

Sunday, May 29

1:00 pm – Joe Alterman

3:00 pm – 4X Grammy Nominated The Baylor Project

5:00 pm – Warren Wolf & The Pack

7:00 pm – Kenny Barron

9:00 pm – Eddie Palmieri Afro Caribbean Jazz Septet

Monday, May 30

1:00 pm – Julie Dexter

3:00 pm – Naia Izumi

5:00 pm – Makaya McCraven

7:00 pm – Kathleen Bertrand

9:00 pm – George Benson

Camille Love, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, also announced “31 Days of Jazz” – which partners with venues across the city to bring a variety of live jazz experiences in preparation for the festival weekend.

George Benson

“31 Days of Jazz” includes MARTA Mondays, Jazz in the Sky, In the Tradition, Hightower Harper Hang, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Jazz and Neighborhood Jazz Series.

“The Atlanta Jazz Festival is my favorite event of the year and one of Atlanta’s most anticipated traditions,” Love said. “This year, we are extending the festival to three days with one central stage in the Meadow to ensure our festival goers have the same, memorable experience.”

Sponsors and partners for the festival include Amazon, Georgia Power, PNC Bank, AARP, Fontis Mountain Spring Water, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Anteel Premium Tequila, Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, Coca-Cola, MARTA and Next Week Productions.

For more information on the even, visit https://atljazzfest.com/.