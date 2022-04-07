Babette’s Cafe owner Marla Adams

Babette’s Café, an institution in Poncey-Highland for 30 years, announced it will close after dinner service on May 8. Owner/Chef Marla Adams posted on the restaurant’s website that “Yes, the rumors are true that I will be retiring and closing Babette’s.” Adams said she was ready for a new chapter in her life with plans to travel, spend time with her family, and rest. The restaurant, inspired by Isak Dinesen’s story and the award-winning film “Babette’s Feast,” originally opened in 1992. “You and Babette’s will always be part of who I am,” Adams wrote.

Brassica, a brasserie-style French/American Southern restaurant, is now open at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead. .

After 14 years as proprietors, Molly Gunn and Nick Rutherford have sold The Porter Beer Bar in Little Five Points to restaurateur Manny Maloof (Manny’s in Grant Park) and chef E.J. Hodgkinson (King & Duke, JCT. Kitchen). The new owners said they plan to make only small changes and keep the current staff.

Grant Park Coffeehouse is returning to its namesake neighborhood in a new location at 337 Georgia Ave., just around the corner from the original location. The shop offers fair trade coffee, breakfast, sandwiches, pastries, and ice cream. The location at 8 Park Place in Downtown will remain open.

Fares Kargar, the owner of Inman Park restaurant Delbar, will open a new eatery called Bibi in Ponce City Market’s food hall this summer. The Persian menu will include grab-and-go bowls with kabobs over rice, dips, salads, freshly baked pastries, and sandwiches.

Vegan burger joint Slutty Vegan has debuted its first product line of side dips at Target locations throughout metro Atlanta for a limited time only. The dip flavors: Vegan Hot-Lanta Chik’n Dip and Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip.

Westside Motor Lounge is set open at Echo Street West in June. The indoor-outdoor venue will offer a spacious courtyard, live music stage, food and beverage, beer garden, cocktail lounge with listening room, shuffleboard courts, fire pits and private cabanas.

Saint-Germain French Bakery & Café is now open at Buckhead Village offering the same beloved items as the original Ponce City Market location, like classic French pastries, morning croissants, chouquettes, macarons, artisan organic chocolates and more, plus a savory all day café menu, espresso bar and wine, rosé and champagne offerings.

Decatur’s Southern Sweets Bakery is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Established in 1992 in Avondale Estates by the late Nancy Cole, the bakery originally made pies for a handful of local restaurants. Now with a café which serves breakfast, lunch, and yummy desserts in the original bakery space, over 15 employees service the local community and the 35 plus wholesale accounts.