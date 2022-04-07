Sandy Springs is searching for a new finance director after Toni Jo Howard resigned from the position effective March 25. Toni Jo Howard resigned from her position as finance director for Sandy Springs.

Toni Carlisle has been serving as interim finance director and will do so until a permanent replacement has been selected, city spokesperson Jason Fornicola said.

No reason was given for Howard’s resignation.

Carlisle served in the interim position before Howard was hired in November 2020, replacing Karen Ellis. Ellis had been the finance director from 2012 to July 2020 and had served as interim finance director for six months before assuming the permanent role.

The Sandy Springs City Council approved the authorization of Carlisle and new City Manager Eden Freeman to access to the city’s Georgia Fund 1 investment accounts during its April 5 meeting. The Georgia Fund 1 requires that a local government’s governing body authorize any change to the local government’s accounts, which are

utilized for deposits and withdrawals, according to the meeting agenda memo.