Ten young finalists have been selected to compete in the “Dunwoody Idol” competition at the city’s annual Lemonade Days festival at the end of April.

The Dunwoody Preservation Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving the history of Dunwoody, announced the dates of the festival back in February. The finalists auditioned on March 13 at the Donaldson-Bannister House and Gardens and will compete on April 23 at 6 p.m. during the festival, according to the press release.

The finalists are Nia Alicea, Liza Horne, Anshula Phadke, Grace Jacob, Maria Deirisarri, Anna Jean Lower, Julieta Rosales, Ella Sandeck, Lauren Schroeder and Ananda Munoz Salas. All the finalists range from age 10 to 17.

Matt Weber from the “What’s Up Dunwoody” podcast will host the competition. A panel of three judges will select the winner and runner-up while the audience will select a “crowd favorite.” The winner will receive professional studio recording time for one track and the chance to perform at a music show in the fall and next year’s Lemonade Days Festival.

The festival will take place at Brook Run Park at 4770 N. Peachtree Road from April 20-24. Hours of operation on April 20-22 will be 4-10 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on April 23; and noon to 6 p.m. on April 24.

Wristbands for unlimited rides will cost $20 on April 20-21 and $25 on April 22-24. Single tickets can be purchased for $1.25.