A man was found shot to death early Friday morning inside an SUV in Midtown.

Atlanta Police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 12th Street and Crescent Avenue around 2 a.m. and discovered the victim in the passenger seat of a Range Rover.

The driver of the Ranger Rover was taken to police headquarters for questioning, according to a report from Channel 2.

APD Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said the homicide unit had surveillance footage and believed the shooting occurred inside the Ranger Rover.

This was the first of two shooting incidents that happened before dawn.

Police are also investigating a shooting at the Renaissance Lofts at Piedmont Avenue and Ralph McGill Drive in Downtown. Two people were found shot at the building around 6 a.m. and were transported to the hospital in stable condition.