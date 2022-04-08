This Saturday evening at Qommunity in EAV, Ba + Mẹ will be making its first pop-up appearance ever. On the menu will be ‘beyond Pho and banh mi’ and authentic Vietnamese food like this Cá Kho Tô – braised fish with bamboo shoots, jasmine rice and scallion.



Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change (especially with this weekend’s predicted winter weather). Want the content in your inbox? Subscribe to the newsletter or follow along on Instagram.

Got a tip for someone who should be included? See a mistake? Send an email to a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com.

FRIDAY 4/8/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @chef_bwilson will be serving a Master’s themed menu 4PM – 7PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) 3PM – 9PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 AM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @blackmarketbarbecuega (BBQ) 4PM – 10PM

📍 @secondselfbeer (Upper Westside) | @stixandbuns (BBQ) 5PM – 9PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 6PM – 9PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2PM – 7PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 10:00AM – 2PM

📍 @contrastartisanales (Chamblee) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @sugarloafatl (smash burgers) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @fullcommissionatl (Grant Park) | @tko_thekorean1 (Korean comfort food) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @harborcoffee (Inman Park) | @sedodge (baked goods) 9AM – 2PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM – 9PM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM – 6PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 5PM – PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @catering_by_cassandra (comfort food) 4PM 9PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @bigmackosbbq (BBQ) 5PM –

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @vanilla_crepes (Mexican, French, American) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @strangetacobar (tacos)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @dontknockmytaco (tacos) 4PM – 10PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @bentwillys_bbq_co (BBQ) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) 5PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @spicetheamericas (North & South American cuisine) 5PM – 8PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3PM – 9PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 2PM – 9PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @porkchoppers.bbq (BBQ) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @choatebbq (BBQ) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @quabenas_kitchen (African) & @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @joeslonestartacos (tacos)

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @unbelieveganatl (vegan) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @bigpoppascuban (Cuban) 4PM – 9PM

SATURDAY 4/9/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @chef_bwilson will be serving a Master’s themed menu 4PM – 9PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food including Candied Pork Belly Bites) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) 12PM – 9PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 AM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food)

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @ohhdempandasatl (empanadas) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @secondselfbeer (Upper Westside) | @stixandbuns (BBQ) 2PM – 12PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9AM-2PM & @_genesgenesgenes_(BBQ) 2PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 1PM – 5:30 PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12PM – 4PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 5PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantawinefestivals (O4W) | @islandchefcafe (Bahamian) & @pats.poutine (poutine) &

@themadgreekfood (Greek) 12PM – 5PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @estrellitafilipino (Grant Park) | @threelolasbakeshop (Filipino sweets) 11AM –

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @eatphocue (Vietnamese + BBQ) –

📍 @freedomfarmersmkt (Little Five Points) | @vinettaatl (elevated comfort food) 8:30 AM – 12PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10AM – 1PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 12:00-4 11AM – 4PM

📍 @harborcoffee (Inman Park) | @sedodge (baked goods) 9AM – 2PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @skateescape (Mid Town) | @chouxmakeratl (bakery) 10AM – sold out

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) @bamepopup (Vietnamese) 5PM – 9PM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM – 6PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @ptreefarmersmkt (Buckhead) | @comfortzonem2 (soul food) will be serving brunch hash bowls and their signature biscuits with homemade jam –

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @burger21mobile (burgers) 3PM – 8PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @strangetacobar (tacos) 5PM –

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @philipsbarbequeco (BBQ) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @choatebbq (BBQ)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @catering_by_cassandra (comfort food) 2PM – 9PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @dotbowl (Korean) 1PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 9:30 AM – 9PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @alittlenautifoodtruck (comfort food) & @islandchefcafe (Bahamian) 1PM – 10PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @losriosmexican (Mexican) & @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 1PM – 10PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @grub.truck (comfort food) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) 1PM – 9PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @cheezdandconfuzed (grilled cheese) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @loopholesatl (donuts) 2PM – 8PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @crazyhawgbbq (BBQ) 11AM – 7PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @thecereallab (desserts) & @plantbasedsnob (vegan) 12PM – 3PM

📍 @thechaibox (Marietta) | @millasmacarons (macarons) 11AM – 2PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @leestreettacos (tacos) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @atlantahardcider (Marietta) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)

📍 @woodstockbeermarket (Woodstock) | @josesbirrialocal (tacos) 12PM –

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @ptc.farmersmarket (Peachtree City) | @goapgang (vegan pops)

SUNDAY 4/10/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @chef_bwilson will be serving a Master’s themed menu 1PM – 8PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @dmtaqueria (tacos) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @humocuisine (Latin cuisine) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) 12PM – sold out

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @adobo.atl (Filipino-American) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 12PM – 9PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

📍 @secondselfbeer (Upper Westside) | @stixandbuns (BBQ) 1PM – 6PM

WEST END

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 9AM – 9PM

📍 @wadada_atl (West End) | @veganvillageatl (vegan) 11AM – 3PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 11AM – 6PM

OTHER ITP

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @kamayan_atl (BuHi) has turo-turo 12PM-4PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5PM – 10PM

📍 @communityfarmersmarkets (Grant Park) | @goapgang (vegan pops) & @lupes.eatery (Mexican)

📍 @8armatl (O4W) | @jack.flac (comfort food) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party with @justjerkcatering (Island American Fusion) @cerealandcream (desserts) @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 11PM – 3PM

📍 @sabbathbrewing (EAV) | @secretpintbbq (BBQ) 2PM – 6PM

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @sugarloafatl (new menu) 1PM – 5PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1PM – sold out

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @burger21mobile (burgers)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @stixandbuns (BBQ) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) 12:30 PM – 7PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @artisanheatbistro (wood fired pizza) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) 12:15 PM – 7PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @the_breaded_pig (comfort food) 1PM – 8PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @demmplatez (BBQ) 12:30 PM – 7PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @crazyhawgbbq (BBQ) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) 12PM – 9PM

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @cravefoodtruckatlanta (hot dogs & BBQ) 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban) @realcajunmarket (New Orleans) 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM