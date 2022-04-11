Dunwoody residents will be able to recycle hazardous waste at a city recycling event on April 30.

The event will take place in the Dunwoody City Hall parking lot at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a press release. The event is free and for Dunwoody residents only, and residents will be asked to bring proof of ID for check in.

Accepted recycling items include oil and latex paints, stains, paint thinner, automobile batteries, household batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, diesel, household cleaners, pool chemicals, household chemicals, pesticides, flammables, and corrosives.

Items such as agricultural wastes, bio-hazardous or bio-medical waste, ammunition, explosives, radioactive materials, smoke detectors and cylinders of acetylene, oxygen, carbon dioxide, helium, and refrigerant gases will not be accepted.

Residents can register for a drop-off time on the city’s website.