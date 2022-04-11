The Peachtree Creek Greenway will offer a guided walking tour this Wednesday.

The tour is hosted by Peachtree Creek Greenway Inc., a nonprofit organization, and will start at 6:30 p.m. on April 13, according to a press release. The walk will begin at the North Druid Hills Trailhead at 2036 N. Druid Hills Road.

The tour will be guided and move along North Fork Peachtree Creek. The tour will include information about the history and purpose of the Greenway, as well as information about how volunteers can help the Greenway moving forward.

Registration is required for the walk, and those interested can sign up online. Information about two more guided walking tours this spring will be released at a later date.