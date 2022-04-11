Duluth Town Green

Where is it? 25 miles northeast of Downtown in Gwinnett County. It’s about a 40-minute drive up I-85.

What’s the history? Like many small Georgia towns, Duluth owes its existence to the railroad. Originally known as Howell Crossing after an early settler, it was renamed Duluth after Congress passed legislation allowing a railroad line to be built to connect the town to Duluth, Minnesota.

Southern Railway Museum

What are some local attractions? The Southern Railway Museum is a treat for kids and adults. There are 90 locomotives, Pullman cars, cabooses, and other rolling stock spread over 30-acres. Duluth also borders the Chattahoochee River and has an abundance of parks, including 45-acre Bunten Road Park with its sports facilities, and Rogers Bridge Park, which has the historic remains of a steel bridge spanning the river. Duluth Town Green is a popular gathering spot for concerts, festivals, and events. Downtown If you’re a fan of “Stranger Things,” be sure to check out nearby Gwinnett Place Mall, which doubled as Starcourt Mall in the Netflix series.

What about the dining scene? The city has cultivated quite the dining scene, thanks to the multitude of Asian restaurants (pho, hot pot, Korean barbecue, bubble tea) along nearby Pleasant Hill Road. In downtown Duluth you’ll also find Dreamland BBQ, Good Word Brewing & Public House, Nacho Daddy, The Chocolaterie, and Maple Street Biscuit Company, outposts of O4W Pizza and Pure Taqeuria, Truck & Tap, Sweet Ocotopus, Simply Done Donuts and more.

A single-family home in Duluth, GA

What about homes? At press time, there was a wide variety of single-family homes can be had from the mid-$200,000s up to $1 million plus. You can also snag a townhome or condo in the mid $200,000s.