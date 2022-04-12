Mayor Andre Dickens joined the resurrected Pothole Posse on Monday to patch a street in Ormewood Park. (Courtesy City of Atlanta)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is marking his 100th day in office with the promise that “we’re just getting started” on improvements and growth for the city.

“When I came into office, I put the City of Atlanta into overdrive to deliver for our residents,” Dickens said in a statement. “Thanks to the incredibly hard work of our City employees and our partners throughout Atlanta, we have delivered meaningful investments that will be paying dividends for years to come. And we have made sure that Atlanta has stayed whole. We’re just getting started, and I have so much energy and excitement for what’s in store for our city.”

Some of Dickens’ accomplishments so far include

You can see a complete list of Dickens’ accomplishments here.