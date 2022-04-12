Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is marking his 100th day in office with the promise that “we’re just getting started” on improvements and growth for the city.
“When I came into office, I put the City of Atlanta into overdrive to deliver for our residents,” Dickens said in a statement. “Thanks to the incredibly hard work of our City employees and our partners throughout Atlanta, we have delivered meaningful investments that will be paying dividends for years to come. And we have made sure that Atlanta has stayed whole. We’re just getting started, and I have so much energy and excitement for what’s in store for our city.”
Some of Dickens’ accomplishments so far include
- Stymying the Buckhead City movement by appealing to state legislators on both sides of the aisle.
- Created a “Green Cabinet” to advise the administration on issues related to equitable investments in greenspace across the city.
- Unveiled the new Atlanta Police Precinct in Buckhead Village to increase APD’s presence in Zone 2.
- Acquired land to develop the city’s first-ever park that will provide direct access to the Chattahoochee River.
- Launched the Repeat Offenders Unit in partnership with the Fulton County, Atlanta Police Foundation and federal partners to address habitual offenders.
- Announced the Nightlife Division within the Mayor’s Office to address establishments that have a history of high crime.
- Reconstituted the Pothole Posse to rapidly respond to residents’ 311 reports.
- Creating an “Affordable Housing Strike Force” to map out a plan for developing and preserving 20,000 affordable housing units over the next eight years.
