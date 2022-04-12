The Dunwoody City Council honored community beekeeper Laura Johnson and the Dunwoody Community Garden and Orchard as 2021’s ‘Sustainability Heroes” at a Monday meeting. Members of the Dunwoody City Council with members of the Dunwoody Community Garden and Orchard (left) and Laura Johnson (right).

Members of the Dunwoody Sustainability Committee — an advisory body which offers recommendations on sustainability issues in the city — chose the recipients of the 2020 Sustainability Hero Awards. This award program began in 2012 and honors individuals and organizations dedicated to sustainable practices.

Johnson co-chaired the city’s Bee City USA program and co-founded Bee Dunwoody, said Sustainability Committee Chair Nathan Sparks. Bee City USA is a nationwide initiative to encourage healthy and sustainable habitats for bees and other pollinators.

“When her nomination came before our committee, it was met with a lot of acceptance,” Sparks said. “We thank you for your dedication to Dunwoody.”

The Dunwoody Community Garden and Orchard is a community garden founded in 2009 that supports organic gardening practices. The garden also provides educational classes with master gardeners and produces food for Malachi’s Storehouse.

Garden Chairperson Cyndi McGill made a few remarks about the award.

“With all of your support, we’ll keep on growing and we’ll keep on teaching,” McGill said. “Thank you so much.”