O’KEEFFE: One Hundred Flowers is coming to Illuminarium.

Illuminarium has announced its next big show – an immersive exploration of Georgia O’Keeffe’s famed botanical paintings.

“O’KEEFFE: One Hundred Flowers” opens April 28 at the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail attraction in Poncey-Highland.

The show promises an “experience of color, texture, scent and interactivity through the iconic floral paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe, who is known as the ‘Mother of American Modernism.’”



Inspired by the best-selling art book of the same name, “One Hundred Flowers” will bring O’Keeffe’s work to life by surrounding visitors with large-scale versions of the paintings. The work will be synced with an all-female soundtrack to create a multi-sensory experience. If you’ve attended the recent Van Gogh and Picasso immersive events at Pullman Yard, you’ll get an idea of what to expect here.

“Georgia O’Keeffe is one of the most admired Modernist painters and a celebrated icon for her crusade in creating a space for female artists,” said Alan Greenberg, CEO, Illuminarium Experiences. “We are inviting the public to experience her work like never before – a showcase of living-and-breathing virtual gardens of her most acclaimed pieces. For fans of O’Keeffe and the book ‘Georgia O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers,’ this is the only opportunity for viewers to interact directly with her work, some of which is not on public display. For those not familiar with her art, this is a fantastic introduction, and we hope guests will continue their education well after their visit to Illuminarium.”

Tickets for “One Hundred Flowers” are now available at illuminarium.com/atlanta.

