The City of Brookhaven has approved a purchase of a building that will be the city’s new Development Services Center.

During the Brookhaven City Council’s Tuesday meeting, the council approved an ordinance to amend the general fund, allocating $5,400,000 for the purchase and renovation of a property at 2665 Buford Highway. The council then voted to approve a resolution for the acquisition of the property. The total cost of the purchase is $4,600,000 with $800,000 for closing costs and renovations, according to city documents.

City Manager Christian Sigman said the city is purchasing the building to create a Development Services Center for contractors and developers to visit when they conduct business with the city, as well as to be a dedicated space for the Brookhaven Planning Commission and Board of Appeals.

“It’s an exciting acquisition for the city and just one more step in the maturation of the city,” Sigman said.

The city previously leased the building out for its police and court services. Those services will move to the city’s new public safety building, which is located at 1793 Briarwood Road and expected to be completed in June of this year.

All council members expressed optimism at the purchase.

“I am very excited that the city of Brookhaven is taking this important step to provide a terrific new facility on a permanent basis and to acquire this for the future of this city and its citizens,” said Councilmember Linley Jones.