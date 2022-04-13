Excuse My French is open at Citizen Supply in Ponce City Market.

Restaurateur Aaron Mattison from the team at Bar Vegan has opened a new pop-up bar called Excuse My French inside Citizen Supply at Ponce City Market. Serving classic French cocktails plus wine and beer, the bar will soon add a variety of light bites to pair.

Fresh MARTA Markets have reopened at rail stations, including an expansion of the program to Doraville. The markets will all be on their regular schedules starting tomorrow, April 15, from 3-7 p.m. Open Tuesdays: West End; open Wednesday: H.E. Holmes and Bankhead; open Thursdays: College Park; open Fridays: Five Points and Doraville. A market will open at Kensington this summer.

The 11th annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy kicks off April 18 and runs through April 29. The virtual competition is open to everyone in the Georgia legal community where law firms, legal organizations, and corporate/in-house counsels compete to make the biggest impact on hunger. Just last year, the state-wide competition raised $936,338 in hunger relief funds.

Executive Chef John C. Metz and Chef de Cuisine Karl Gorline. (Photo by Brandon Amato)

Karl Gorline is the new chef de cuisine at The Woodall on the Westside. Gorline, who previously served as the executive chef and culinary director for ETR Group (Girl Diver and Char Korean Bar & Grill), as well as Atlas Restaurant in The St. Regis, recently competed on Food Network’s “Chopped.”

Alma Cocina is set to reopen Downtown at 191 Peachtree St. on April 30. The Mexican and Latin restaurant from Fifth Group has been closed for two years due to the pandemic. While the Buckhead location has remained open, Alma Downtown prepares to reintroduce itself under the leadership of executive chef Juancarlos “JC” Colon. “We’re eager to bring Alma’s energy back to downtown,” said Fifth Group co-founder & partner Robby Kukler. “Seeing business travel bounce back, sports events return and concerts booming, we’re thrilled to welcome both locals and visitors back in for celebrations, happy hour, lunch and dinner.”