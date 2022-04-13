Leadership Sandy Springs will hold its 20th annual community service event on Saturday, April 23.

Called Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs, the event offers volunteers 15 sites across the city, from public schools to playgrounds. It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign up for a volunteer activity here.

“Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs is always a fun way to connect with friends and neighbors and help our community,” said Jan Paul, executive director of Leadership Sandy Springs.

The organization estimates that over the past 20 years, at least 4,000 volunteers have contributed approximately $800,000 worth of improvements to the Sandy Springs community.

Also on April 23, Leadership Sandy Springs will host a recycling event at the City Springs south parking lot. It will be located across from the farmers market on Mt. Vernon Highway and Hildebrand Drive. The event will accept used electronics, paint, youth sports equipment and medical devices. There is a fee for some items. See the brochure for more information.