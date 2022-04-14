A popular salad restaurant chain is set to open a new location in Dunwoody and celebrate the opening with a day of charity.

Chopt Creative Salad Company is expected to open its fourth Atlanta area restaurant at 4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Suite 540 on April 20, according to a press release. Before the location opens, the company will celebrate what they call “Chopt Gives Day,” where proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit organization.

For the Dunwoody opening, the nonprofit will be Adventure Bags, an organization that provides displaced children across the state of Georgia with book bags filled with essential items.

“Adventure Bags is excited to partner with Chopt to bring awareness to our mission, as well as celebrate the opening of another amazing location,” said Misty Manus, executive director of Adventure Bags, in the press release.

To participate in “Chopt Gives Day,” guests can order online or through the Chopt app on April 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. While April 20 is the location’s first full day of service, patrons will be able to order delivery or pick up from the Perimeter location on April 19. One hundred percent of sales that day will be donated to Adventure Bags.