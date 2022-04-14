Sandy Springs residents can give input on the North End roadway safety plans at an upcoming open house.

It’s set for April 26, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the North Fulton County Government Service Center. This rendering shows the HAWK pedestrian crossing concept proposed on Roswell Road, one method considered for pedestrian safety.

The open house will provide an opportunity to review the city’s North End Roadway Safety Analysis Study and give input on the options proposed to address roadway safety.

The study area includes three roadway corridors on the North End: Dunwoody Place, Northridge Road, and Roswell Road.

The study is being done to identify crash patterns and make recommendations to increase safety for motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users.

Fourteen intersections and one roadway segment in the corridors have experienced a higher than normal number of vehicular crashes from 2016 to 2020, the city said. There were 1,293 crashes in those years, which the city said would have been higher if not for a significant drop in traffic volumes due to the pandemic in 2020.

The heavily traveled corridors experience severe congestion during weekday peak traffic periods in the morning and evening.

The North Fulton County Government Service Center is located at 7741 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

For information about the study, visit http://spr.gs/northend.