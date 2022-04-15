Easter is this Sunday, April 17, and we’ve got a roundup of restaurants serving holiday dinner, brunch, beer, and more. You might want to hop to it and make a reservation because some of these spots will fill up fast.

Lazy Betty: Usually open for dinner only, the Candler Park restaurant will be serving Easter Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday with a five-course tasting menu. Reservations are available here.

Hampton + Hudson: The Inman Park restaurant will serve brunch 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a menu including Coca-Cola Glazed Ham, Mac ‘n Cheese, Brussels Sprouts and Cornbread, plus Carrot Cake for dessert. Reservations are not required, but suggested, by emailing events@hamptonandhudson.

Halfway Crooks Beer: The Summerhill brewery is hosting its annual Kölschfest on April 16 and 17 in the Biergarten. A celebration of the beer and culture of Cologne, Germany, the event kicks off with a 5K fun run and showcases Farina, the brewery’s Kölsch-inspired top fermenting lager. Attendees also will enjoy authentic Kölsch-style service, food pop-ups and commemorative merchandise. Click here for more information and to register for the 5 K’s for Kölsch Race.

5Church Midtown: An Easter buffet will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Highlights include slow-roasted prime rib, sorghum and brown sugar-glazed ham, chicken fricassee, seared Verlasso salmon, and more Make reservations online.

The Southern Gentleman: The Buckhead restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Easter Sunday serving three-course prix-fixe menus (one menu early in the day and a second in the afternoon/evening) with options like fried chicken with pancakes and bacon, banana French toast, pecan-crusted redfish, and crowd-favorite fried chicken. Make reservations online.

Bar Mercado: The Krog Street Market favorite will be open for dine-in noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday with ceviche, huevos rancheros, bunuelos and more. Reserve online or call (404) 480-4866.

South City Kitchen Buckhead: Open for dine-in 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a three-course, prix-fixe brunch menu including options such as an overnight oat bowl, salmon pastrami, smoked brisket hash and tomato & zucchini quiche. Reserve online.

The Iberian Pig Decatur: Open from noon to 9 p.m., the Easter menu will include torrijas, hanger steak, huevos piperade, and more. Reserve online.

Ecco Midtown: The restaurant is only open for brunch twice a year, and that includes Easter. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reserve online or call (404) 347-9555.

Petite Violette: The Brookhaven restaurant will offer a four-course menu on Easter Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It includes soup, salad, entrée and dessert. Reservations are recommended. Call (404) 634-6268.

The Select: The popular Sandy Springs eatery at City Springs says it will offer Easter brunch, starting at 11 a.m. Reserve online.

Eater Atlanta has even more Easter Sunday dining suggestions at this link.