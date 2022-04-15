On Friday, Bite of Korea will be serving up Korean & Korean fusion like this bulgogi quesadilla at Inner Voice Brewing in Decatur. 📸: @eatclickrepeat_



FRIDAY 4/15/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 5PM – 8PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 3PM – 9PM

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5PM – 9PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 AM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @lobsterdogsgeorgia (lobster rolls)

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @poorhueys (hot dogs) 4PM – 10PM

WEST END

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 6PM – 9PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2PM – 7PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 10:00AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @coffynpyes (comfort food) 4PM –

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM – 6PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:30 – 2:00

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) 4PM 9PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @soultruckingood (comfort food) 5PM –

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @chefdisa (comfort food) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | Grandma Maboul Food Factory (comfort food) 4PM – 10PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @chuystacoz (Mexican)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cloudlandwines (Buford) | @getskewers (Brazilian skewers)

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @tacosdemitierra (Mexican) 4PM – 10PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @muttandjeffsmokehouse (BBQ) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @freshtruckatl (healthy comfort food) 5PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @loveatfirstbiteatl (comfort food) @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 5PM – 10PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @deeprootswinemkt (Roswell) | @keenans_pit_bbq (BBQ)

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @demmplatez (BBQ) 3PM – 9PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 2PM – 9PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @crazyhawgbbq (BBQ) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans)

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) & @quabenas_kitchen (African) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @lowcomotionatl⁠ (farm to truck)

SOUTH

📍 Peachtree City Night Market (Peachtree City) | lots of food trucks

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @unbelieveganatl (vegan) 4PM – 8PM

SATURDAY 4/16/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @broncos_burgers (burgers)

📍 @chiefersatl (Decatur) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 2PM – 8PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 12PM – 9PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 12:30 PM – 10PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @baolicious.atl (steamed buns)

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese)

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12PM – 4PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9AM-2PM & @atljerkking (jerk) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 5PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) & @bamepopup (Vietnamese) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @harlemgirltreats (pastries) & @eatphocue (Vietnamese + BBQ) –

📍 @foodoramaatl (Grant Park) | lots and lots of food trucks (see @atlantacreativeevents for deets) 11AM – 8PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) 11:00AM – 4PM & @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 12:00PM – 8:00PM

📍 @halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @hotdogpetes (hot dogs) & @thewafelwagen (Belgian waffles) 12PM – 7PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @skateescape (Mid Town) | @chouxmakeratl (bakery) 10AM – sold out

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @kamayan_atl (BuHi) has Filipino turo turo 12PM – 5PM

📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:30 – 2:00

📍 @ptreefarmersmkt (Buckhead) | @goapgang (vegan pops)

📍 @orpheusbrewing (Morningside-Lenox Park) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 4PM – 10PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @keeblerskitchenbbq (BBQ) + Easter Egg Hunt 1PM – 5PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) 5PM –

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @respect.your.hunger (comfort food) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | Grandma Maboul Food Factory (comfort food) 12PM – 8PM

📍 Sandy Springs Artsapalooza (Sandy Springs) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) & @differenttwistatl (bakery) 10AM – 5PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @dontknockmytaco (tacos) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @bentwillys_bbq_co (BBQ) 12:30 PM – 7PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @bigmackosbbq (BBQ) 11AM – 4PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @strangetacobar (tacos) 1PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @muttandjeffsmokehouse (BBQ) 1PM – 9PM & @drazticaztec (Mexican fusion) 4PM – 10PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 2PM – 8PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @ironmongerbrewing (Marietta) | Gastro Dog (hot dogs)

📍 @redharebrewing (Marietta) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Indian Chinese 11AM – 8PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @islandchefcafe (Bahamian) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers)

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @plantbasedsnob (vegan) &@smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food)

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican) 12PM – 9PM

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @cityofforestparkga hosts the Ultimate Tailgate Adventure with | lots of trucks for Easter Egg hunt

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @mommiesempanadas (empanadas) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @peachtreecitymarket (Peachtree City) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 9AM – 1PM

SUNDAY 4/17/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 12PM – sold out

📍 @argosymarket_eav (EAV) | @lupes.eatery (Mexican)

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 12PM – 11PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM – 7PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 9AM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @wadada_atl (West End) | @happylentilatl (vegan) 12PM – 4PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5PM – 10PM

📍 @communityfarmersmarkets (Grant Park) | @chicoooatl (Mesoamerican) 9AM – 1PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @jewelsoutherncooking (soul & vegan food) 11AM – 7PM

📍 @halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @jlaw1084 (sausages) 12PM – 7PM

📍 @poncecitymarket (O4W) | @harlemgirltreats (pastries)

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @thecereallab (desserts) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @bearpizzeria (vegan pizza) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) & @cerealandcream (desserts) 12PM – 6PM

📍 Sandy Springs Artsapalooza (Sandy Springs) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) & @differenttwistatl (bakery) 11AM – 5PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @loopholesatl (donuts) & @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @catering_by_cassandra (comfort food) 12PM – 4PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @wnb_factory (wings & burgers)

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | Chucks Cheese Steaks (cheese steaks) 12:30 PM – 7PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @alittlenautifoodtruck (comfort food) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Indian Chinese 11AM – 8PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @6packsubs (Vietnamese street food)

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 12PM – 4PM