Community Assistance Center (CAC), LaAmistad, and Los Niños Primeros are making their return to south Sandy Springs at a new multi-use project on Northwood Drive.

The organizations will occupy adjacent spaces at 120 Northwood Drive in the bottom level of the project, which also includes a storage rental business, retail spaces and a small park. They’ll celebrate the reopening with a ribbon cutting and open house on April 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CAC board members attending a Buildout Bash at the Northwood Drive site in December 2021 included: Jennifer Hartz; Anne Hicks, board chair; Christina Gomez; Nancy Doss; and Matt Lindsey, board vice chair.

“We are excited to be back together again in adjacent spaces in the new development” said Pam Jones, CAC development director. “The three organizations have a history of collaboration and expect to better serve local residents through a sharing of space and cross organizational referrals.”

CAC’s South Sandy Springs Branch improves access for nearby residents. It will offer client assistance services, a food pantry, and adult education classes. It will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are being sought for client interviews and the food pantry. If you are interested, email volunteers@ourcac.org.

LaAmistad is a nonprofit that provides after-school tutoring, parent workshops, English language courses, and educational summer enhancement programs. The LaAmistad Community Center will be the first dedicated location for adult education, including ESL classes, parenting workshops, and more. Los Niños Primero is the only Latina-led nonprofit that provides educational, leadership, civic engagement, sports, arts and cultural enrichment programs to Latino children, youth, and families. Youth and adult leadership programs are offered year-round, as well as Latino family college- preparatory workshops.