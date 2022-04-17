Fulton County Schools (FCS) officials should inform the community about the process and timing of building a replacement North Springs High School, said Board of Education President Julia Bernath during the board’s April 14 work session.

The school district’s Facilities Master Plan 2027 listed the start of design for the replacement school in November 2021, with a projected opening in August 2026.

“We are in preliminary planning stages of the North Springs High School replacement project,” Noel Maloof, FCS chief operations officer, told the board. “This will lead us into the predesign work and site studies for North Springs High School.”

District staff have been meeting with the school governance council at North Springs to keep them updated, he said.

North Springs is being replaced because “costs of renovations to address condition, educational suitability, and capacity make replacement or reconfiguration a more viable option,” the facilities master plan said.

Bernath said some of the capital projects have as much lead time as the actual construction. She said it would help if the North Springs community, who have been asking for years about a replacement school, could get a good explanation of the steps and timeline for its construction.

“They just know, ‘We voted for SPLOST last year and it passed, where’s our building?’” she said.

Other local school projects

Looking at projects from the 2022 facilities master plan, Maloof said work at Riverwood High will be completed by August.

“First we will be completing the final stages of work, mostly site work at Riverwood High School,” he said.

Renovations to Spalding Drive Elementary School also are scheduled for this summer, with completion anticipated in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Ridgeview Middle School is scheduled to get a roof replacement in time for the opening of school in August 2024, with design work starting this December and a construction bid award planned in October 2023.

Dunwoody Springs Charter School will get a major renovation beginning in 2024 with completion expected by August 2025. High Point Elementary will get a freezer/cooler replacement in 2024.

A major renovation project will start at Sandy Springs Middle School in 2026, with completion expected by August 2027 under the facilities master plan.

High Point and Spalding Drive elementary schools are also slated to get updated media centers in 2027.