Burgers abound this week including the Mr. Bing Chinese chili crisp infused Bruce Leroy from THICC, available in limited quantities Friday through Saturday at Sceptre Brewing Arts in Oakhurst.



Starting Monday, April 18, new and creative hamburgers abound in the city as Atlanta Burger Week kicks off.

The event lasts through April 24, with 25 restaurants around the city offering up new, creative takes on the classic American dish. A few of the locations include Botica, Candler Park Market, The Albert, and Thinking Man Tavern.

Coming from our love of pop-ups, we couldn’t help highlighting some burgers coming from restaurants that have pop-ups as part of their story. These include:

JenChan’s in Cabbagetown, who will be serving up the Bulgogi Burger, a Korean inspired burger with bulgogi marinated grass-fed beef, duck pâté, watermelon radish, and kimchi collards. JenChan’s started out as a supper club delivery service in 2018 and opened their restaurant in 2019. They recently opened a sister restaurant, MikChan’s (named after the owners’ son), which operates out of Qommunity in East Atlanta Village, a popular spot for pop-ups.



Hero Donuts & Buns in Summerhill will be offering the Hero Burger which is a classic take with all beef patties, American cheese, onion, pickle with cracked sauce. Founder Will Drake started out as a pop-up in Birmingham making brioche style, yeast doughnuts. Along with Summerhill, Hero now has a couple of outposts in Birmingham and Charleston.

While there are 25 restaurants officially on the Atlanta Burger Week list, there are some other pop-up restaurants not on the list, but which offer some pretty amazing burgers.