The city of Dunwoody will hold a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage on May 1.

The celebration is hosted by the city’s Economic Development Department and will take place at the Dunwoody Village Courtyard at 5518 Chamblee Dunwoody Road from 12:30-4:30 p.m., according to a press release. The event is free to the public.

“This is a great way to celebrate Dunwoody’s diversity while encouraging understanding, awareness, and acceptance,” said Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts in the press release.

The event will feature performances by multiple groups, including the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company, the Korean Traditional Dance Academy, Karate Atlanta, and the Laotian American Society. A full list of performers can be found on the city’s website.

The event will also include different art demonstrations, along with a replica of Brook Run Park’s StoryWalk – an initiative that encourages children to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time – which spotlit the book “Coolies” by Yin. There will also be free popcorn and face painting available.

In case of inclement weather, the celebration will move to the State Door Theatre at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.