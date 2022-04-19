Councilmember John Funny will hold his first ever District 4 town hall meeting on Tuesday.

On April 19 beginning at 7 p.m., the District 4 council member will host a town hall in person at the Latin American Association at 2750 Buford Highway, according to a press release.

The town hall meeting will include updates on connectivity projects, as well as updates from the Brookhaven Police Department and the city’s Public Works team.

“I am excited to meet the residents of District 4 for the first time as a City Councilman and hear from them what their issues and priorities are,” Funny said in the press release. “I hope everyone will come out, learn of the great things happening in Brookhaven and participate with the dialogue.”