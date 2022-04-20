A student was arrested at Cross Keys High School Tuesday for allegedly bringing a gun to campus.

A spokesperson for the school district said the student was arrested after officials discovered a weapon during an administrative search. The student was charged and transported to DeKalb County Juvenile Detention Center.

The spokesperson did not respond to questions about why the student was searched or how school officials came to believe they might have a weapon. Reporter Newspapers has filed an open records request for the police report.

In a letter to parents, Principal Brittany Cunningham said no one was threatened or harmed.

“We take these types of situations very seriously and this kind of behavior will not be tolerated,” she said in the letter. “While I am unable to discuss specific [sic] of this incident, appropriate law enforcement and disciplinary action will be taken.”

Cross Keys has scheduled a meeting for parents on Wednesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s media center to address safety concerns. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook page, according to the letter. Parents can submit questions at this link.