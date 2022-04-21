Surveillance video captured security guard Anthony Frazier exiting his vehicle and murder suspect Stanley Henderson approaching from behind. (Courtesy APD)

Atlanta Police announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in the “barbaric” shooting death of a security guard outside a southwest Atlanta restaurant earlier this week.

Stanley Henderson, 30, has been arrested for murder after leading officers on a foot chase Wednesday afternoon.

Henderson is charged with the murder of Anthony Frazier, 51, outside his workplace, American Wings and Seafood at 387 Cleveland Ave. The crime was caught on surveillance video and shows Frazier exiting his vehicle and Henderson walking up behind him and shooting him in the head.

APD Homicide Unit Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said during a Thursday press conference that Henderson has a “12-cycle criminal history,” and robbery was the likely motive in the April 18 incident. After the shooting, Henderson is seen in the video taking something from Frazier’s body.



APD is still looking for four other individuals related to the incident. A man is seen sitting on the sidewalk not far from the incident and exchanged words with Henderson as he calmly walked away after the shooting.

A few minutes later, two men and a woman happen upon Frazier’s lifeless body and also appear to take something.