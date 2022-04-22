Dunwoody is asking for feedback on pedestrian and bicycle improvements at two sections along Tilly Mill Road, according to a press release.

The first project is a shared-use path from Womack Road to Mt. Vernon Road. This project would include a 12-foot-wide concrete path for cyclists and pedestrians, separated from the roadway by a landscaped buffer.

Practical Design Partners – the city’s design consultant for the project – has developed two layouts for the path, one on the west side of Tilly Mill Road and one on the east side. Residents can leave feedback on the city’s website.

The second project is a sidewalk along Tilly Mill Road from N. Peachtree Road to Lost Mine Trail. According to the press release, this section along Tilly Mill Road has no dedicated space for bicycles and no sidewalk on the southbound side of the road. This project would create a better connection to Brook Run Park, Windwood Hollow Park, and other sites in the area.

The city’s design consultant for this project is NV5, and there are three alternative options for the project. Each alternative includes crosswalks and a sidewalk on the southbound side of the road.

The main difference between the three alternatives is the type of bicycle accommodations provided. The first alternative includes a 12-foot-wide, shared-use path along the northbound side of the road separated from the roadway by a 3-foot buffer. A possible other part of this option would be to replace an existing 4-foot sidewalk north of Andover Drive with a 6-foot sidewalk.

The second alternative would widen both sides of the roadway to include 4-foot-wide bike lanes and 6-foot-wide sidewalks in each direction. The third alternative would include a 6-foot sidewalk on the southbound side of Tilly Mill Road, but would not add a dedicated space for bicycles.

Residents can view the entire project and leave feedback on the city’s website. Residents can leave feedback through May 20.

These projects are in early stages, and construction would be funded in a future year’s budget, according to the press release.