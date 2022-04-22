Sons can take their mothers (or mother figures) dancing in a Mother’s Day weekend event in Sandy Springs from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 7 at City Springs.

The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host its Mother-Son Dance for a second year at the Terrace Meeting Room at the Conference Center on the third floor of City Hall at 1 Galambos Way.

Mother and sons enjoy the 2021 Mother-Son Dance hosted by the Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department (Sandy Springs)

The event features dancing, games, snacks, refreshments, and door prizes. Each boy will receive a souvenir photo and a goody bag.

Attire is business casual to semi-formal. The cost is $35 per mother and son duo, with additional sons costing another $10 each. Registration is required in advance at the Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks registration site. For scholarship information, email recreation@sandyspringsga.gov.