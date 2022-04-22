Students at Peachtree Middle School will perform in a production of “Fame Jr.” for two nights only.

The Peachtree Middle School Drama Club, recently renamed “The Peachtree Players,” will perform the musical at 7:30 p.m. on April 29 and 2 p.m. on April 30, according to the school’s website. Both productions will take place at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta Theater at 5342 Tilly Mill Road.

Set during the 1980s, “Fame Jr.” takes place at a performing arts high school and focuses on a diverse group of students and their experiences at the school. According to a press release, 45 students will perform in the show.

In 2020, the students were gearing up to perform “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr.,” but were not able to because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students performed a variety show at Dunwoody High School in December of 2021, but this will be the first full musical the group has performed since the pandemic began, according to the release.