Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change.
Some highlights:
- Friday and Saturday: Atlanta Night Market in Suwanee
- Saturday: Filipino Food Festival at Waller’s Coffee Shop in Decatur
- Friday- Sunday: THICC Burgers’ Bruce Leroy Burger (limited quantity) at Sceptre in Oakhurst with pre-order sales to support @flavorfoward.atl
What is Punk Foodie? We are a love letter, fanzine and directory for Atlanta underground dining. Connect with us by subscribing to our newsletter and/or following our Instagram account.
Got a tip for someone who should be included? See a mistake? Send an email to a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com.
FRIDAY 4/22/22
ITP
DECATUR AREA
📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 4PM – 8PM
📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 4PM – 9PM
📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) featuring the limited quantity Punk Foodie + THICC Bruce Leroy Burger (pre-order to support @flavorfoward.atl) 3PM – 9PM
📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 4PM – 9PM
WEST MIDTOWN AREA
📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | Pizza 360
📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 PM – 9PM
📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM
📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @jackalopeatl (Asian fusion) 4PM – 10PM
WEST END
📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5PM – 9PM
📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 7PM – 10PM
📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 6PM – 9PM
📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)
📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 9PM
📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM
OTHER ITP
📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2PM – 7PM
📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM
📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 10:00AM – 2PM
📍 @contrastartisanales (Chamblee) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4PM – 8PM
📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM
📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12PM – 8PM
📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM
📍 @prattpullmandistrict (Kirkwood) | @cerealandcream (desserts) 2PM – 7PM
📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM – 9PM
📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM
📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:30 PM – 2AM
OTP
EAST & NORTHEAST
📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @burger21mobile (burgers) 4PM – 9PM
📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 6PM –
📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @respect.your.hunger (comfort food) 5PM – 9PM
📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 4PM – 10PM
📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @lobsterdogsgeorgia (lobster rolls) 4PM – 9PM
📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @lowcomotionatl (farm to truck)
WAY NORTHEAST
📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 6PM – 9PM
📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @spicetheamericas (North & South American cuisine) 4PM – 8PM
📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @foggybottombbq (bbq) 5PM – 9PM
📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) 5PM – 9:30 PM
📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @losriosmexican (Mexican) 4PM – 9PM
📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @holeinthewallfood (jerk chicken) 5PM – 10PM
📍 @atlnightmarket (Suwanee) | lots of chefs 5PM – 10PM
📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @bigmackosbbq (BBQ) 5PM – 9PM
WEST AND NORTHWEST
📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3PM – 9PM
📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) 5PM – 11PM
📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 2PM – 9PM
📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @lobsterdogsgeorgia (lobster rolls) 4PM – 9PM
📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 5PM – 9PM
📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @quabenas_kitchen (African) 12PM – 6PM
📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @joeslonestartacos (tacos)
SOUTH
📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 4PM – 9PM
📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @melumpialongtime (Filipino) 4PM – 9PM
SATURDAY 4/23/22
ITP
DECATUR AREA
📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 1PM – 5PM
📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) featuring the limited quantity Punk Foodie + THICC Bruce Leroy Burger (pre-order to support @flavorfoward.atl) 12PM – sold out
📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @bravewojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food) 1PM – sold out
📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 1PM – 9PM
📍 @wallerscoffeeshop (Decatur) | Lots of chefs. See @estrellitafilipino for the latest. 10AM – 2PM
📍 @radioroasters (Decatur) | @gorditasatl (Mexican) 10AM – 2PM
WEST MIDTOWN AREA
📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 PM – 9PM
📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM
📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | Little Debbie’s Country Kitchen Catering (comfort food)
📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 8PM
📍 @secondselfbeer (Upper Westside) | @pocolocoatl (Mexican) 1PM – 9PM
📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM
📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @rollinupeggrolls (Egg rolls)
WEST END
📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9AM-2PM @atljerkking (jerk) 5PM-9PM
📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)
📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 1PM – 6PM
📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12PM – 4PM
📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)
📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 5PM
📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM
OTHER ITP
📍 @halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 12PM – 8PM
📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM – 9PM
📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM
📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM
📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM
📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @bienveganoatl (vegan Mexican) with @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican)& @veganxatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM – 5PM
📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10AM – 1PM
📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) 11AM-4PM & @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 12PM – 8PM
📍 @orpheusbrewing (Morningside-Lenox Park) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 1PM – 8PM
📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM
📍 @piedmontgreenmarket (Mid Town) | @sugarloafatl (baked goods) 9AM – 1PM
📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:30 PM – 2AM
📍 @skateescape (Mid Town) | @chouxmakeratl (bakery) 10AM – sold out
📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM – 6PM
📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM
📍 @kamayan_atl (BuHi) | @therealdealbakery (Filipino bakery) 2PM – 4PM
📍 @ptreefarmersmkt (Buckhead) | @atlantapersonalchefservice (personal chefs) 8:30 AM – 12PM
OTP
EAST & NORTHEAST
📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @jolietsweetshoppeandcompany (dessert & Southern) 1PM – 8PM
📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 5PM –
📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @mascogotacos (tacos) @thecereallab (desserts) 12PM – 8PM
📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)
📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican) 12PM – 9PM
WAY NORTHEAST
📍 @cloudlandwines (Buford) | @don_carne444 (tacos)
📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @stixandbuns (BBQ) 12PM – 9PM
📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @eggrollinatl (Filipino eggrolls) 4PM – 9PM
📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 1PM – 9:30 PM
📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) & @drazticaztec (Mexican fusion) 1PM – 10PM
📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 12PM – 9PM
📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) R&B Soul Food (soul food) 1PM – 10PM
📍 @atlnightmarket (Suwanee) | lots and lots of chefs 5PM – 10PM
WEST AND NORTHWEST
📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers) 3PM – 9PM
📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 2PM – 10PM
📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) 1PM – 8PM
📍 @qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 12PM – 2PM
📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @plantbasedsnob (vegan) @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) 1PM – 5PM
📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @the_breaded_pig (comfort food) 2PM – 9PM
📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Churma 11AM – 8PM
📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @chuystacoz (Mexican) 1PM – 9PM
📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)
📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)
📍 @vikingalchemist (Smyrna) | @demmplatez (BBQ)
SOUTH
📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @vinettaatl (elevated comfort food) 2PM – 8PM
📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @bigpoppascuban (Cuban) 1PM – 9PM
SUNDAY 4/24/22
ITP
DECATUR AREA
📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 1PM – 6PM
📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 1PM – 6PM
📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @humblemumbleatl (sandwiches/Atlanta Cuisine) 4PM – sold out
📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) featuring the limited quantity Punk Foodie + THICC Bruce Leroy Burger (pre-order to support @flavorfoward.atl) 12PM – sold out
WEST MIDTOWN AREA
📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)
📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 12PM – 9PM
📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 2PM – 8PM
📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM
WEST END
📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)
📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 9AM – 9PM
📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM
📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 11AM – 6PM
OTHER ITP
📍 @amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party with @comfortzonem2 (soul food) @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) @cheesecake_anyone (no bake cheesecake) 11PM – 3PM
📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM
📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM
📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1PM – sold out
📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @bienveganoatl (vegan Mexican) with @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) & @veganxatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM – 5PM
📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5PM – 10PM
📍 @communityfarmersmarkets (Grant Park) | @rystable (Thai and comfort) 9AM – 1PM
📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @jewelsoutherncooking (soul & vegan food) 11AM – 7PM
📍 Piedmont Hostpital 1968 Peachtree Rd NW (Buckhead) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 11AM – 2PM
📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM
OTP
EAST & NORTHEAST
📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) 1PM – 6PM
📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @therealflavoronthefork (waffles) 1PM – 6PM
📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 12PM – 7PM
📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)
📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @strangetacobar (tacos)
📍 @tancha.georgia (Doraville) | @atlsweetooth (baked goods)
WAY NORTHEAST
📍 @cloudlandwines (Buford) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)
📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 1PM – 8PM
📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @patrickpool1 (BBQ) 1PM – 5PM
📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @josesbirrialocal (tacos) 12:15 PM – 7PM
📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 1PM – 6PM
📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) 12:30 PM – 8PM
📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) 1PM – 8PM
📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @bentwillys_bbq_co (BBQ) 12:30 PM – 5PM
WEST AND NORTHWEST
📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @demmplatez (BBQ) 12:30 PM – 7PM
📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 12PM – 7PM
📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 1PM – 6PM
📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Churma 11AM – 8PM
📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) 1PM – 7PM
📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @tacosschingoness (tacos)
📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 1PM – 7PM
📍 @nom_station (Marietta) | @bakers_hatt (Filipino bakery) 1PM – 4PM
SOUTH
📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | Papa’s Hotdogs & Brats (comfort food) 1PM – 7PM