JJC will be at Boggs Social in the West End on Saturday night serving up this jerk lemon pepper wings as well as other creative jerk dishes



Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change.

Some highlights:

FRIDAY 4/22/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) featuring the limited quantity Punk Foodie + THICC Bruce Leroy Burger (pre-order to support @flavorfoward.atl) 3PM – 9PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 4PM – 9PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | Pizza 360

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @jackalopeatl (Asian fusion) 4PM – 10PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 7PM – 10PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 6PM – 9PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2PM – 7PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 10:00AM – 2PM

📍 @contrastartisanales (Chamblee) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @prattpullmandistrict (Kirkwood) | @cerealandcream (desserts) 2PM – 7PM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM – 9PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:30 PM – 2AM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @burger21mobile (burgers) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 6PM –

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @respect.your.hunger (comfort food) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 4PM – 10PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @lobsterdogsgeorgia (lobster rolls) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @lowcomotionatl⁠ (farm to truck)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 6PM – 9PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @spicetheamericas (North & South American cuisine) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @foggybottombbq (bbq) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) 5PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @losriosmexican (Mexican) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @holeinthewallfood (jerk chicken) 5PM – 10PM

📍 @atlnightmarket (Suwanee) | lots of chefs 5PM – 10PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @bigmackosbbq (BBQ) 5PM – 9PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3PM – 9PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) 5PM – 11PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 2PM – 9PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @lobsterdogsgeorgia (lobster rolls) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @quabenas_kitchen (African) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @joeslonestartacos (tacos)

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @melumpialongtime (Filipino) 4PM – 9PM

SATURDAY 4/23/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 1PM – 5PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) featuring the limited quantity Punk Foodie + THICC Bruce Leroy Burger (pre-order to support @flavorfoward.atl) 12PM – sold out

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @bravewojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food) 1PM – sold out

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @wallerscoffeeshop (Decatur) | Lots of chefs. See @estrellitafilipino for the latest. 10AM – 2PM

📍 @radioroasters (Decatur) | @gorditasatl (Mexican) 10AM – 2PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | Little Debbie’s Country Kitchen Catering (comfort food)

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @secondselfbeer (Upper Westside) | @pocolocoatl (Mexican) 1PM – 9PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @rollinupeggrolls (Egg rolls)

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9AM-2PM @atljerkking (jerk) 5PM-9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12PM – 4PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 5PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @bienveganoatl (vegan Mexican) with @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican)& @veganxatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM – 5PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10AM – 1PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) 11AM-4PM & @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @orpheusbrewing (Morningside-Lenox Park) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @piedmontgreenmarket (Mid Town) | @sugarloafatl (baked goods) 9AM – 1PM

📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:30 PM – 2AM

📍 @skateescape (Mid Town) | @chouxmakeratl (bakery) 10AM – sold out

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM – 6PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @kamayan_atl (BuHi) | @therealdealbakery (Filipino bakery) 2PM – 4PM

📍 @ptreefarmersmkt (Buckhead) | @atlantapersonalchefservice (personal chefs) 8:30 AM – 12PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @jolietsweetshoppeandcompany (dessert & Southern) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 5PM –

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @mascogotacos (tacos) @thecereallab (desserts) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican) 12PM – 9PM

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cloudlandwines (Buford) | @don_carne444 (tacos)

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @stixandbuns (BBQ) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @eggrollinatl (Filipino eggrolls) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 1PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) & @drazticaztec (Mexican fusion) 1PM – 10PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) R&B Soul Food (soul food) 1PM – 10PM

📍 @atlnightmarket (Suwanee) | lots and lots of chefs 5PM – 10PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers) 3PM – 9PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 2PM – 10PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 12PM – 2PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @plantbasedsnob (vegan) @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) 1PM – 5PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @the_breaded_pig (comfort food) 2PM – 9PM

📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Churma 11AM – 8PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @chuystacoz (Mexican) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

📍 @vikingalchemist (Smyrna) | @demmplatez (BBQ)

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @vinettaatl (elevated comfort food) 2PM – 8PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @bigpoppascuban (Cuban) 1PM – 9PM

SUNDAY 4/24/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @humblemumbleatl (sandwiches/Atlanta Cuisine) 4PM – sold out

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) featuring the limited quantity Punk Foodie + THICC Bruce Leroy Burger (pre-order to support @flavorfoward.atl) 12PM – sold out

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 2PM – 8PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 9AM – 9PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 11AM – 6PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party with @comfortzonem2 (soul food) @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) @cheesecake_anyone (no bake cheesecake) 11PM – 3PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1PM – sold out

📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @bienveganoatl (vegan Mexican) with @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) & @veganxatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM – 5PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5PM – 10PM

📍 @communityfarmersmarkets (Grant Park) | @rystable (Thai and comfort) 9AM – 1PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @jewelsoutherncooking (soul & vegan food) 11AM – 7PM

📍 Piedmont Hostpital 1968 Peachtree Rd NW (Buckhead) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 11AM – 2PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @therealflavoronthefork (waffles) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 12PM – 7PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @strangetacobar (tacos)

📍 @tancha.georgia (Doraville) | @atlsweetooth (baked goods)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cloudlandwines (Buford) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @patrickpool1 (BBQ) 1PM – 5PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @josesbirrialocal (tacos) 12:15 PM – 7PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) 12:30 PM – 8PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @bentwillys_bbq_co (BBQ) 12:30 PM – 5PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @demmplatez (BBQ) 12:30 PM – 7PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 12PM – 7PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Churma 11AM – 8PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @tacosschingoness (tacos)

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @nom_station (Marietta) | @bakers_hatt (Filipino bakery) 1PM – 4PM

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | Papa’s Hotdogs & Brats (comfort food) 1PM – 7PM