Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting of five teenagers outside the Waffle House across from Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the scene at 135 Andrew Young International Blvd. just before 10 p.m. and found three teens had been shot and take to Grady Hospital.

While conducting the preliminary investigation, officers were alerted that two additional teens arrived at Grady in a vehicle that was taken by force after the shooting. The vehicle was recovered by detectives.

The teens ranged in age from 15 to 19 and were all listed in stable condition.

The two males that took the vehicle and drove it to the hospital were later charged with hijacking a motor vehicle. According to APD, it appears the incident occurred following a dispute between two groups of individuals, which escalated to gunfire.