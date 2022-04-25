A mixed-use development is in early concept stages for the Perimeter area.

Representatives from the real estate development company Trammell Crow Company spoke to the Dunwoody Development Authority on Thursday to discuss early ideas for a 22-story office and retail building at 246 Perimeter Center Parkway.

Brandon Houston of Trammell Crow said the project would be very similar to Twelve24, a 16-story mixed-use development at 1224 Hammond Drive that now hosts the company Insight Global.

Renderings of the proposed mixed-use development at 246 Perimeter Center Parkway.

“This is a very underutilized parcel,” Houston said. “With the success that we had [with Twelve24], being in this location connected to MARTA and also being next to a hotel, our thought was could we duplicate that type of project here.”

A hotel called the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center currently sits on the property, but Houston said they have been working with the owner of the hotel to buy part of the site.

“We have a portion of the Marriott site under contract,” Houston said.

The owners of the Marriott hotel did not return a request for comment.

The Development Authority is a government body that gives out tax breaks to developers. Trammell Crow did not make a formal request for a tax abatement during the meeting, but Houston said the company would plan to after going through the other necessary steps for the project.

According to Houston, the project would be expected to create around 450 construction jobs, and the finished office space would have capacity for about 1,250 people. The total development budget for the project is an estimated $187 million.

In addition to an office building, the development would include space for retail.

“As we had with Twelve24, we would want some sort of retail here, mainly food and beverage,” Houston said.

Houston said the company would like to start construction by June of 2023. The development will have to go through the Dunwoody Planning Commission as well as two visits to the Dunwoody City Council.