Photo by kat wilcox on Pexels.com

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Buckhead nightclub during the early hours of April 25.

No injuries were reported in the shooting that happened outside a club near Pharr Road and Peachtree Street, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Three of the clubgoers fled to a nearby Chevron station where they were handcuffed and interviewed by police, according to the AJC. They were released and are considered witnesses.

One of the witnesses told the AJC shots were fired after a fight broke out at the club.

A new police precinct was announced for Buckhead in January at One Buckhead Plaza, which sits at the intersection of Peachtree and West Paces Ferry roads. Zone 2, the police zone that covers neighborhoods including Buckhead, has its main precinct on Maple Drive in Buckhead. There’s also a mini precinct at Lenox Square mall.

Crime issues renewed a movement in the wealthy north Atlanta enclave to break off from Atlanta to become its own city. The effort was stalled under the Gold Dome this year after top state lawmakers talked with and agreed to give Mayor Andre Dickens, who took office in January, time to address crime.