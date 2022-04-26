Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a $1 billion income tax cut for Georgia residents at the White Diamond Grill in Bonaire, GA on Tuesday. (Courtesy Office of the Governor)

Gov. Brian Kemp signed what is being touted as the largest income tax cut in Georgia’s history on Tuesday, while ratcheting up the campaign pressure on his fellow Republican rival David Perdue.

The bill will gradually drop the state’s income tax rate from 5.75% to 4.99% by 2029 and could eventually save Georgia residents more than $1 billion a year.

Kemp said once fully implemented, the law will save an average Georgia family of four making $60,000 dollars over $600 dollars per year on their state taxes.

Kemp’s choice of location for the signing – the White Diamond Grill in Bonaire, GA – was a direct shot over his rival’s bow, since it’s well-known as one of Perdue’s favorite restaurants.

“I strongly believe that government should take in the very least amount possible needed to serve the people properly,” Kemp said during the bill signing. “We must never forget that taxpayer dollars are the people’s money – not the government’s.”