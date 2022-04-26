MARTA has released a map showing four alternatives for a bus rapid transit line (BRT) on the Clifton Corridor. (Courtesy MARTA)

MARTA has released a map showing four potential bus rapid transit (BRT) routes along the Clifton Corridor connecting Lindbergh station to the Emory University/CDC campuses and Decatur and Avondale Estates.

The move comes less than a month after MARTA officials told the Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee that it was considering BRT or battery-operated “off-wire” trains for the long-delayed transit line.

MARTA originally planned to build light rail along the corridor but said in a media statement that it’s following a national trend and “embracing the benefits of BRT” including faster delivery, more cost-efficient use of resources while providing a “flexible and reliable premium transit service that is like rail.”

“After years of planning and study, this project is advancing due in part to promising discussions with CSX railroad and the potential for significant federal funding,” the statement said.

MARTA said it planned to hold an “extensive series” of both virtual and in-person meetings in June and July to get public feedback.

A BRT line will soon connect Downtown to the Summerhill neighborhood and has been proposed for the Campbellton Road Corridor.